Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases 7,734 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 34.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,734 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $4,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Security Advisor Inc. boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 2.4% in the first quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. now owns 3,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 16,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,435,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas increased its position in Capital One Financial by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 2,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.89.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of Capital One Financial stock traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $147.57. 79,334 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,534,317. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.34 and a 200 day moving average of $138.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.46. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.23 and a fifty-two week high of $153.35.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by ($0.14). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.17 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,611,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,060,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $1,246,810.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,833.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,611,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,060,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,311 shares of company stock worth $8,274,640 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

