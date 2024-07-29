Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases 87,769 Shares of Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) by 954.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,769 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Nextracker worth $5,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 0.3% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 80,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nextracker in the first quarter worth about $10,819,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Nextracker by 270.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 479,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,983,000 after purchasing an additional 350,128 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nextracker during the 1st quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Nextracker by 374.7% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 6,059 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Nextracker alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NXT. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Nextracker from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on Nextracker from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Nextracker from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Fox Advisors upgraded Nextracker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on Nextracker from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.36.

Insider Activity at Nextracker

In related news, insider Bruce Ledesma sold 12,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total value of $532,847.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,463.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nextracker Stock Performance

Shares of NXT opened at $46.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.42. Nextracker Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.14 and a 52 week high of $62.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 2.52.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.38. Nextracker had a negative return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $736.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.03 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nextracker Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nextracker Profile

(Free Report)

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nextracker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextracker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.