Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 126,563 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 31.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 126,563 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $28,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 189.9% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HIG. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $117.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Citigroup lowered The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.94.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 4,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $414,809.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,582.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 4,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $414,809.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,818 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,582.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 72,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.71, for a total transaction of $7,186,697.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,896,840.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,499 shares of company stock worth $9,449,309. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HIG opened at $109.68 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.59. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.82 and a 52-week high of $109.68. The company has a market capitalization of $32.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.36%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 25th that permits the company to repurchase $3.30 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

