Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 3,186 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,186 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $14,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LHX. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 178.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 70.4% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $238.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.25.

NYSE:LHX opened at $227.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.90. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.25 and a fifty-two week high of $245.60. The company has a market cap of $43.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $226.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.14.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.32%.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 26,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total transaction of $5,911,083.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,326 shares in the company, valued at $27,157,578.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 26,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total transaction of $5,911,083.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,157,578.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Sean J. Stackley sold 3,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.73, for a total value of $726,912.42. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,074,531.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,312 shares of company stock worth $24,712,822 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

