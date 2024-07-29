Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 3,229 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,555 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,229 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $25,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Voss Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at $7,599,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 97,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,784,000 after buying an additional 16,573 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth about $1,249,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 68,241 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,371,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 81,125 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,537,000 after purchasing an additional 30,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

DHI stock opened at $180.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 7.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.16. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.08 and a 52-week high of $180.15. The company has a market capitalization of $58.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.71.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.61 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. Research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 8.17%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total transaction of $301,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at $256,642.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.60.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

