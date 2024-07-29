Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 3,350 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 342,880 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,350 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $20,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 46,469,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,017,384,000 after acquiring an additional 10,415,591 shares in the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2,035.4% in the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 42,808,439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,766,281,000 after purchasing an additional 40,803,711 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 33,335,463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,154,141,000 after buying an additional 105,772 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 29,655,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,677,917,000 after buying an additional 1,736,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 24,569,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,587,665,000 after buying an additional 149,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $58.21 on Monday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $53.52 and a 52 week high of $66.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.99. The company has a market cap of $101.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.82.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 67.73%.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TD shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.
