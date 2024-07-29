Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 3,350 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 342,880 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,350 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $20,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 46,469,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,017,384,000 after acquiring an additional 10,415,591 shares in the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2,035.4% in the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 42,808,439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,766,281,000 after purchasing an additional 40,803,711 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 33,335,463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,154,141,000 after buying an additional 105,772 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 29,655,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,677,917,000 after buying an additional 1,736,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 24,569,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,587,665,000 after buying an additional 149,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $58.21 on Monday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $53.52 and a 52 week high of $66.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.99. The company has a market cap of $101.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.82.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.15. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 67.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TD shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

Read Our Latest Report on TD

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.