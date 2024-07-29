Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 6,423 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,423 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $7,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CNB Bank raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 9.3% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 2.9% during the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 4.7% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in MetLife by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on MetLife from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.08.

MetLife Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:MET opened at $75.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.02. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.91 and a fifty-two week high of $76.90.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.83. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.73 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.91%.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Stories

