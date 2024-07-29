Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 663,894 Shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) by 70.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 272,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 663,894 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Liberty Energy worth $5,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LBRT. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Liberty Energy by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Liberty Energy by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Liberty Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LBRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Liberty Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Liberty Energy from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.78.

In other news, CFO Michael Stock sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total value of $486,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 805,207 shares in the company, valued at $19,582,634.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michael Stock sold 20,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total transaction of $486,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 805,207 shares in the company, valued at $19,582,634.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 4,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $96,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 166,882 shares in the company, valued at $4,005,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,000 shares of company stock worth $2,321,231 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Liberty Energy stock opened at $23.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.35. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.57 and a 52 week high of $24.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.74.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.22%.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

