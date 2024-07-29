Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 87,039 Shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 622,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,039 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund were worth $14,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IIF. Karpus Management Inc. grew its stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 0.7% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 318,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 11.6% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 46,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 139,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 10,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $815,000. 36.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Price Performance

Shares of IIF stock opened at $27.29 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.83 and its 200 day moving average is $23.98. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.89 and a 52-week high of $27.72.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Profile

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

