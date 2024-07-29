Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 90,693 Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) by 33.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 182,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 90,693 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Middleby were worth $29,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIDD. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Middleby in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Middleby by 1,246.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Middleby by 230.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Middleby by 620.0% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Middleby in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Middleby Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of MIDD opened at $131.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.61. The Middleby Co. has a 12-month low of $109.59 and a 12-month high of $161.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.96 and its 200 day moving average is $139.15.

Insider Activity

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $926.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.05 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Middleby Co. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John R. Miller III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total transaction of $252,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,803.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Middleby news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.18, for a total transaction of $32,237.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,211 shares in the company, valued at $989,204.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John R. Miller III sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total value of $252,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,380,803.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,385 shares of company stock valued at $304,134 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Middleby from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Raymond James started coverage on Middleby in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $159.00 target price on shares of Middleby in a research report on Thursday. William Blair raised Middleby to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Middleby from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.57.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

