Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE) Director Nancy Joy Falotico Acquires 1,300 Shares

Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE – Get Free Report) Director Nancy Joy Falotico purchased 1,300 shares of Lineage stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.00 per share, for a total transaction of $101,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,256. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Lineage Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ LINE traded up $3.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $85.99. 5,124,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,971,600. Lineage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.15 and a twelve month high of $86.34.
About Lineage
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Lineage
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Survey: Top 175 Fittest Retirement Locations in America
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Kimberly-Clark Stock Dips and a Buying Opportunity Emerges
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Leading Gold Stock Shines With Q2 2024 Earnings Release
Receive News & Ratings for Lineage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lineage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.