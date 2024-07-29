Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE) Director Nancy Joy Falotico Acquires 1,300 Shares

Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE – Get Free Report) Director Nancy Joy Falotico purchased 1,300 shares of Lineage stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.00 per share, for a total transaction of $101,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,256. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Lineage Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LINE traded up $3.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $85.99. 5,124,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,971,600. Lineage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.15 and a twelve month high of $86.34.

About Lineage

Our purpose is to transform the global food supply chain to eliminate waste and help feed the world. Built with the vision of creating a more sustainable future, we are a leading mission-critical, temperature-controlled infrastructure provider for the storage, handling and movement of food around the world.

