Lionheart Holdings’ Quiet Period To End on July 29th (NASDAQ:CUBWU)

Lionheart’s (NASDAQ:CUBWU – Get Free Report) quiet period will end on Monday, July 29th. Lionheart had issued 20,000,000 shares in its IPO on June 18th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Lionheart’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.
Lionheart Trading Down 0.1 %
NASDAQ:CUBWU traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.99. 500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,231. Lionheart has a 12 month low of $9.96 and a 12 month high of $10.04.
Lionheart Company Profile
