Litecoin (LTC) Price Tops $74.26 on Exchanges

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 29th. Over the last seven days, Litecoin has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar. One Litecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $74.26 or 0.00110964 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin has a market cap of $5.55 billion and $413.37 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000192 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00008562 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About Litecoin

Litecoin (CRYPTO:LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,803,594 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Litecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin (LTC) is a digital currency designed for fast, low-cost payments over the internet. Created by Charlie Lee in 2011 as an alternative to Bitcoin, it offers improved transaction times and a higher maximum supply, using a different algorithm (scrypt) for mining. Litecoin facilitates peer-to-peer transactions without a central authority, making it suitable for a wide range of financial activities, from everyday purchases to trading and investment. Its creation by a former Google engineer aimed to address and improve upon some of Bitcoin’s limitations, establishing Litecoin as a practical complement to Bitcoin in the digital currency ecosystem.”

Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly.

