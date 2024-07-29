LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) Stock Price Down 5.2%

LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 5.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.48 and last traded at $7.48. 10,513 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 24,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.89.

Separately, Citigroup cut their price target on LiveWire Group from $7.75 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

LiveWire Group Trading Down 7.2 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 0.97.

LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.45 million during the quarter. LiveWire Group had a negative return on equity of 49.74% and a negative net margin of 277.31%.

In related news, Director Kjell Gruner sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.48, for a total transaction of $38,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,634.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,208 shares of company stock worth $284,733. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in LiveWire Group stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,209 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp's holdings in LiveWire Group were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LiveWire Group, Inc manufactures electric motorcycles in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments Electric Motorcycles and STACYC. The company designs and sells electric motorcycles and parts, accessories, and apparel; and electric balance bikes for kids. It serves wholesalers, independent dealers, retailers, and through online.

