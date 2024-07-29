LRI Investments LLC Takes $29,000 Position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Windsor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 9,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Aspire Wealth Management Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 37,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC raised its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period.

Get iShares Convertible Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF stock opened at $79.74 on Monday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.43 and a 52 week high of $58.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.38.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.1563 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This is an increase from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

(Free Report)

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.