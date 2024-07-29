Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) Shares Sold by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY reduced its stake in shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Free Report) by 68.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,453,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,153,098 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 0.25% of Lufax worth $6,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LU. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lufax in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lufax in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lufax in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Lufax in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lufax in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. 69.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lufax stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.97. 1,921,076 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,622,313. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.00, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.84. Lufax Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $7.36.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates as a financial service empowering institution for small and micro businesses in China. The company offers loan products, including general unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management products, such as asset management plans, mutual fund products, private investment fund products, and trust products.

