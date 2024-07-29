Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Shares Gap Down to $11.68

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.68, but opened at $11.32. Magic Software Enterprises shares last traded at $11.21, with a volume of 7,366 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

Magic Software Enterprises Trading Down 4.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.63 and a 200-day moving average of $11.05. The stock has a market cap of $545.99 million, a PE ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.06.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $130.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.80 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 6.83%. On average, analysts anticipate that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.204 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Magic Software Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.16%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGIC. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $127,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,942 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 683,357 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,622,000 after acquiring an additional 11,010 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 722.2% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 15,334 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 13,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the first quarter valued at about $593,000. 24.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, vertical software solutions, business process integration, information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services, and cloud based services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

