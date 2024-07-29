Magnetar Financial LLC Buys New Shares in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SAIA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Saia by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 188,020.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 9,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 9,401 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 26,722.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 31,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,635,000 after purchasing an additional 30,998 shares during the period. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SAIA. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Saia from $475.00 to $416.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Saia from $501.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Saia from $445.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Saia from $575.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $526.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Saia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $487.53.

Saia Stock Performance

SAIA traded up $8.97 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $405.40. The company had a trading volume of 43,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,197. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.72. Saia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $341.26 and a 12-month high of $628.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $447.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $493.54.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $754.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.36 million. Saia had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 15.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Saia

In related news, Director John P. Gainor, Jr. bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $407.00 per share, for a total transaction of $203,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 900 shares in the company, valued at $366,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

