Magnetar Financial LLC Buys Shares of 2,382 Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,382 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arch Resources by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,347,568 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $377,465,000 after buying an additional 286,359 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 918,052 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $152,343,000 after purchasing an additional 23,959 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 281,463 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,706,000 after purchasing an additional 19,738 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 182,870 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,345,000 after buying an additional 16,273 shares during the period. Finally, Lodge Hill Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC now owns 131,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $21,080,000 after buying an additional 46,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ARCH. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Arch Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Arch Resources in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective (down previously from $180.00) on shares of Arch Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Arch Resources from $198.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.00.

NYSE ARCH traded up $0.39 on Monday, reaching $142.81. The company had a trading volume of 9,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,471. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $160.42 and its 200-day moving average is $164.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.10 and a 52 week high of $187.60.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The energy company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $608.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.23 million. Arch Resources had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.04 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.88%.

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and sale of metallurgical products. It operates in two segments, Metallurgical and Thermal. The company operates active mines. It owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases of coal land in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois; and smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

