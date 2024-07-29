Magnetar Financial LLC Invests $222,000 in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,768 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 51.4% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 315 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,227.7% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 863 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $155.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $155.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Argus lowered Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.00.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Performance

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $152.54. The company had a trading volume of 166,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,660,103. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a one year low of $38.53 and a one year high of $196.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.54.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.37 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 44.83% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abercrombie & Fitch

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total transaction of $1,588,320.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,455 shares in the company, valued at $20,375,498.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Nigel Travis sold 7,700 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total value of $1,337,182.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,855 shares in the company, valued at $3,448,019.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 9,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total value of $1,588,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,375,498.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,120 shares of company stock worth $3,875,693 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

