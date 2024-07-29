Magnetar Financial LLC Invests $326,000 in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 1,063.6% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 6,578.6% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WSC. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WillScot Mobile Mini has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

WSC traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.05. The company had a trading volume of 34,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,004,723. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.97 and a 200-day moving average of $42.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $34.40 and a 1-year high of $52.16.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $587.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.98 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.44 per share, with a total value of $192,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 157,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,064,717.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

