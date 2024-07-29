Magnetar Financial LLC Invests $452,000 in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 4,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 10.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Celldex Therapeutics news, VP Elizabeth Crowley sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total value of $1,046,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,410.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Richard M. Wright sold 46,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total value of $1,579,579.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,833 shares in the company, valued at $702,488.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Elizabeth Crowley sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total transaction of $1,046,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,410.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 266,332 shares of company stock valued at $9,155,821 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CLDX shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.17.

Celldex Therapeutics Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CLDX traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.21. 11,514 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 778,491. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.64 and a beta of 1.58. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $22.11 and a one year high of $53.18.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.11. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,385.57% and a negative return on equity of 29.55%. The business had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

Celldex Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

Featured Stories

