Magnetar Financial LLC Purchases New Holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Onto Innovation by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 66,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,074,000 after acquiring an additional 28,926 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Onto Innovation in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Onto Innovation in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,754,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Onto Innovation by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Onto Innovation in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. 98.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Onto Innovation

In other Onto Innovation news, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,486 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.40, for a total value of $317,112.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,433 shares in the company, valued at $3,720,202.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.40, for a total transaction of $317,112.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,720,202.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark Slicer sold 519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.21, for a total transaction of $114,807.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,776,627.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ONTO. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.00.

Onto Innovation Price Performance

Shares of Onto Innovation stock traded up $8.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $196.81. 17,917 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,476. The stock has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.19 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $220.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.88. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.58 and a 12-month high of $238.93.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $228.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.60 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 11.48%. Onto Innovation’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

