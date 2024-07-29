Magnetar Financial LLC Purchases New Position in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 52,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TGTX. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,506,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,139,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,627,000 after purchasing an additional 43,290 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,131,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,333,000 after purchasing an additional 19,214 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 231.6% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 93,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 65,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $345,000. 58.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TGTX stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,631,062. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.46 and a 52 week high of $23.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 89.43 and a beta of 2.23.

TG Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TGTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $63.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.60 million. TG Therapeutics had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 713.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

TGTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on TG Therapeutics from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TG Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.83.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

