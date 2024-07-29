Magnetar Financial LLC Takes Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,148 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LVS. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 629,182 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $30,962,000 after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 27.6% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 891,796 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $46,124,000 after purchasing an additional 193,110 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,107,775 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,918,472,000 after purchasing an additional 209,589 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 6.4% during the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 3,308,987 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $171,075,000 after buying an additional 198,413 shares during the period. Finally, AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at $3,076,000. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LVS. Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

NYSE LVS traded up $0.20 on Monday, reaching $39.38. 646,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,331,039. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.12. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $38.83 and a one year high of $60.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The casino operator reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 43.61%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is 38.65%.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.