Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$30.79.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$33.50 to C$31.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TD Securities upped their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from C$31.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$29.00 price objective on Maple Leaf Foods and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd.

MFI stock opened at C$24.99 on Monday. Maple Leaf Foods has a 12 month low of C$21.52 and a 12 month high of C$31.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$23.37 and its 200 day moving average is C$23.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -192.23, a P/E/G ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.74, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.15 billion for the quarter. Maple Leaf Foods had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Maple Leaf Foods will post 0.7709368 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Maple Leaf Foods’s payout ratio is currently -676.92%.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates through Meat Protein Group and Plant Protein Group segments. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products; bacon, hams, wieners, and meat snacks; a variety of delicatessen products; and processed chicken products, such as fully cooked chicken breasts and wings, processed turkey products, specialty sausages, cooked meats, sliced meats, cooked sausage products, lunch kits, and canned meats.

