Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,163 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $2,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MLM. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at $448,000. Huber Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.0% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 36,741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,557,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.2% during the first quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 53,208 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,667,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $565.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $555.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $565.07. The company has a market capitalization of $34.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $389.90 and a 12-month high of $626.67.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.05. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 31.35%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 22.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MLM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $710.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $660.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $696.00 to $658.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $628.91.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

