Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 754,300 shares, a growth of 59.4% from the June 30th total of 473,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 287,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Matrix Service Stock Performance

Shares of Matrix Service stock opened at $10.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $285.12 million, a P/E ratio of -13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.42 and a 200 day moving average of $11.18. Matrix Service has a fifty-two week low of $6.02 and a fifty-two week high of $13.90.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.40). Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a negative return on equity of 15.99%. The company had revenue of $166.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.58 million. Analysts forecast that Matrix Service will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Matrix Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTRX. Azarias Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,273,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,643,000 after purchasing an additional 282,086 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 92.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 308,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after purchasing an additional 147,942 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Matrix Service during the 2nd quarter valued at about $830,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 575,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,714,000 after purchasing an additional 65,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 121,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 50,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Matrix Service Company Profile

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, construction, and maintenance services to support critical energy infrastructure and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure; Process and Industrial Facilities; and Storage and Terminal Solutions.

