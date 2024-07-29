Medallion Financial (MFIN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 30th. Analysts expect Medallion Financial to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $53.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.36 million. Medallion Financial had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 17.96%. On average, analysts expect Medallion Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Medallion Financial Stock Performance
Shares of MFIN opened at $8.34 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.99 million, a PE ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 2.16. Medallion Financial has a 52-week low of $6.28 and a 52-week high of $10.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th.
Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Taxi Medallion Lending. The company offers loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and other consumer recreational equipment; consumer financing for window, siding, and roof replacement, swimming pool installations, and other home improvement projects; senior and subordinated loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business; and taxi medallion loans to individuals and small to mid-size businesses.
