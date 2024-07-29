Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Sets New 12-Month High at $53.27

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $53.27 and last traded at $52.71, with a volume of 67413 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MBIN. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Merchants Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective (down from $58.50) on shares of Merchants Bancorp in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

Get Merchants Bancorp alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on MBIN

Merchants Bancorp Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $355.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.15 million. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 26.65%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Merchants Bancorp will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Merchants Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merchants Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MBIN. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 15,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Merchants Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 81,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. 24.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Merchants Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages, including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.