Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $67.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Merus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Merus from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Merus from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Merus from $70.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Merus in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $80.90.

Get Merus alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Merus

Merus Stock Performance

Shares of MRUS stock opened at $54.19 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.76. Merus has a 52-week low of $19.81 and a 52-week high of $61.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -19.56 and a beta of 1.12.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.24. Merus had a negative return on equity of 44.13% and a negative net margin of 390.36%. The business had revenue of $7.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Merus will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merus

In related news, COO Peter B. Silverman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Merus news, VP Harry Shuman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total value of $53,220.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,002 shares in the company, valued at $372,646.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Peter B. Silverman sold 10,000 shares of Merus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,392,792 in the last 90 days. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merus

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Merus by 352.3% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,204 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Merus by 124.0% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 56,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the period. HealthInvest Partners AB acquired a new position in Merus in the 4th quarter valued at about $669,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Merus by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,637,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,026,000 after acquiring an additional 751,609 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Merus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $296,000. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

About Merus

(Get Free Report)

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.