Metahero Price Reaches $0.0024 on Major Exchanges (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. Over the last seven days, Metahero has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Metahero token can now be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Metahero has a total market capitalization of $22.30 million and $745,088.68 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Metahero

Metahero (HERO) is a token. It launched on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,166,213,223 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

