Metallic Minerals (CVE:MMG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.24

Metallic Minerals Corp. (CVE:MMG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24, with a volume of 11000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

Metallic Minerals Stock Down 2.1 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.31 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.30. The firm has a market cap of C$39.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 16.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Metallic Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Metallic Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Keno silver project covering an area of 171 square kilometers located in the Keno Hill silver district, Yukon Territory, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Metallic Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metallic Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.