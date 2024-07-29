Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,806 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,950 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $18,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 230.7% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $664,355.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 142,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,335,731.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $664,355.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,335,731.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.87, for a total transaction of $804,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,597,158.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 236,730 shares of company stock worth $29,435,039. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.72.

Shares of MU stock traded down $1.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $108.13. The company had a trading volume of 8,350,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,931,920. The company has a market capitalization of $119.90 billion, a PE ratio of -76.57 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.25. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $61.75 and a one year high of $157.54.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.57) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -32.39%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

