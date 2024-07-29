MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGO) Stock Price Up 3%

MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGO – Get Free Report) was up 3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $69.06 and last traded at $68.72. Approximately 12,241 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 31,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.75.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.47. The company has a market capitalization of $49.61 billion, a PE ratio of 92.44 and a beta of 3.35.
The MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETNs (FNGO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FANG+ index. The fund provides 2x the daily price movements of an index of US-listed technology and consumer discretionary companies. The index is highly concentrated and equally weighted. FNGO was launched on Aug 6, 2018 and is issued by REX Microsectors.
