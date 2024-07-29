Mina Trading 9.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 29th. Mina has a total market capitalization of $581.70 million and $16.44 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Mina has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mina coin can currently be bought for about $0.51 or 0.00000752 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Mina

Mina’s launch date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,176,716,304 coins and its circulating supply is 1,137,984,014 coins. Mina’s official website is minaprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Mina is minaprotocol.com/blog. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol.

Buying and Selling Mina

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,176,648,635.8400393 with 1,137,828,494.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.52552532 USD and is up 3.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 153 active market(s) with $13,624,793.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

