Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR) Insider Emmanuelle Lee Sells 5,000 Shares

Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) insider Emmanuelle Lee sold 5,000 shares of Mirion Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Emmanuelle Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 26th, Emmanuelle Lee sold 5,000 shares of Mirion Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total transaction of $53,800.00.

On Thursday, June 6th, Emmanuelle Lee sold 5,000 shares of Mirion Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.17, for a total transaction of $50,850.00.

Mirion Technologies Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE MIR opened at $10.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.70 and a 52 week high of $11.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.68 and its 200 day moving average is $10.42. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mirion Technologies ( NYSE:MIR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Mirion Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a positive return on equity of 3.44%. The company had revenue of $192.60 million for the quarter.

Separately, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Mirion Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 10.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,327,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029,698 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Mirion Technologies in the first quarter valued at $122,546,000. P2 Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,847,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,933,000 after acquiring an additional 474,414 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 4,916,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,395,000 after acquiring an additional 493,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,738,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,810 shares in the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mirion Technologies

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Technologies.

Further Reading

