Modiv Industrial, Inc. (MDV) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 31st

Modiv Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:MDV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0958 per share on Monday, August 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st.

Modiv Industrial has a payout ratio of -884.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Modiv Industrial to earn $1.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.15 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.6%.

Get Modiv Industrial alerts:

Modiv Industrial Stock Down 0.9 %

MDV stock opened at $14.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.54 million, a P/E ratio of -31.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of -0.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.05. Modiv Industrial has a 52 week low of $11.79 and a 52 week high of $19.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Modiv Industrial in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

Read Our Latest Report on MDV

About Modiv Industrial

(Get Free Report)

Modiv Industrial, Inc is an internally managed REIT that is focused on single-tenant net-lease industrial manufacturing real estate. The Company actively acquires critical industrial manufacturing properties with long-term leases to tenants that fuel the national economy and strengthen the nation's supply chains.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Modiv Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modiv Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.