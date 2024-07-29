Moonbeam Price Hits $0.20 on Top Exchanges (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 28th. One Moonbeam coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000290 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Moonbeam has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar. Moonbeam has a market cap of $179.06 million and approximately $3.44 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00040693 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00008084 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00013853 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00009044 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00004741 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

Moonbeam (CRYPTO:GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,129,646,494 coins and its circulating supply is 888,705,767 coins. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

