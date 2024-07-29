Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL) PT Lowered to $20.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.35% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MSDL. Raymond James cut shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group downgraded Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.58.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MSDL traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.93. The stock had a trading volume of 98,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,307. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.41. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending has a 1 year low of $19.05 and a 1 year high of $24.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 62.34%. The firm had revenue of $99.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.65 million. Equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley Direct Lending will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morgan Stanley Direct Lending

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending during the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 12,076 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in the 1st quarter worth about $646,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,973,000.

About Morgan Stanley Direct Lending

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is a business development company. It is a non-diversified, externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.

