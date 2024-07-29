Morse Asset Management Inc Acquires 19,250 Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Morse Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) by 91.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,250 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,234,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,908,296 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $195,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,737 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at $1,661,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. 41.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Plains All American Pipeline Price Performance

Shares of PAA stock traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $18.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,536,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,951,185. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 12-month low of $14.25 and a 12-month high of $19.17. The company has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.13.

Plains All American Pipeline Dividend Announcement

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 2.08%. The company had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.3175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on PAA. UBS Group increased their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.55.

View Our Latest Report on PAA

Plains All American Pipeline Profile

(Free Report)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.