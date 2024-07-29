Morse Asset Management Inc Acquires 47 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of REGN. West Paces Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 575.0% in the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 27 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,137 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,047.11, for a total transaction of $1,190,564.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,540,179.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 1,866 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,088.95, for a total transaction of $2,031,980.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,311,496.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,137 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,047.11, for a total transaction of $1,190,564.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,540,179.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,074 shares of company stock valued at $64,546,123 over the last ninety days. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN traded up $14.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,078.63. The stock had a trading volume of 380,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,591. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $723.56 and a 12 month high of $1,106.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,033.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $977.81. The company has a market cap of $118.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.46 by ($0.49). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

REGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,000.00 to $1,166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,030.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,040.00 to $1,180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,074.95.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on REGN

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.