Morse Asset Management Inc Acquires 50 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Morse Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc increased its holdings in Synopsys by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 84,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,442,000 after acquiring an additional 30,581 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Synopsys in the first quarter worth about $239,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at $951,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Synopsys by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,551,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,977,593,000 after acquiring an additional 203,601 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SNPS traded up $7.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $546.38. 677,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 752,132. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $418.51 and a 1-year high of $629.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $589.14 and a 200-day moving average of $566.20. The stock has a market cap of $83.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.07.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.03 by ($0.03). Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 23.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SNPS shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $615.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $645.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Synopsys from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $627.18.

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 936 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.97, for a total transaction of $530,683.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,339,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Geus Aart De sold 493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.60, for a total value of $305,955.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,983 shares in the company, valued at $66,393,649.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.97, for a total value of $530,683.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,339,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,363 shares of company stock worth $49,361,263 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

