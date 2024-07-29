Morse Asset Management Inc Has $918,000 Stake in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC)

Morse Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $918,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 216.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OBDC traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,460,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682,968. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.87. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.99 and a fifty-two week high of $16.91.

Blue Owl Capital Cuts Dividend

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OBDC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $399.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.16 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 48.25%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 10%. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is 74.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Hovde Group increased their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.19.

Blue Owl Capital Profile

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

