Morse Asset Management Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Linde comprises 1.7% of Morse Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Linde were worth $6,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Linde in the first quarter worth about $25,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in Linde in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Linde by 49.0% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Linde by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 78 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LIN. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Linde from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. HSBC decreased their target price on Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Linde from $490.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $464.25.

NASDAQ:LIN traded up $8.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $451.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,307,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472,236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.91. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $361.02 and a 52 week high of $477.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $437.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $438.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.97 billion, a PE ratio of 35.02, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.93.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 19.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

