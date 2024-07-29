Morse Asset Management Inc Makes New $349,000 Investment in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,200 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRIM. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 855 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 16.2% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRIM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $44.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Primoris Services news, Director David Lee King sold 2,500 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.86, for a total transaction of $132,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,548.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Carla S. Mashinski sold 3,883 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total transaction of $209,371.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,102,879.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Lee King sold 2,500 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.86, for a total transaction of $132,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,517 shares in the company, valued at $1,454,548.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,831 shares of company stock valued at $2,807,646. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Price Performance

Shares of Primoris Services stock traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.15. The company had a trading volume of 503,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,627. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.11. Primoris Services Co. has a 1-year low of $28.96 and a 1-year high of $56.83.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.39. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Primoris Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Primoris Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.06%.

Primoris Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

