Morse Asset Management Inc Makes New Investment in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 58,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in TechnipFMC during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 367.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FTI shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $24.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on TechnipFMC from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TechnipFMC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.62.

TechnipFMC Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:FTI traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.87. 4,889,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,669,934. TechnipFMC plc has a 1-year low of $17.36 and a 1-year high of $29.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.43 and a beta of 1.52.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.12. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. TechnipFMC’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. TechnipFMC’s payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

Insider Transactions at TechnipFMC

In related news, CAO David Light sold 5,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $153,001.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,692.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

