Morse Asset Management Inc Purchases 1,500 Shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Morse Asset Management Inc grew its position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 14.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,620,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,948,000 after purchasing an additional 100,188 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 744.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 326,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after buying an additional 288,015 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth $9,929,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 715,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,658,000 after acquiring an additional 76,935 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the first quarter valued at about $20,620,000. Institutional investors own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Monday, June 10th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Blue Owl Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.81.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

NYSE:OWL traded down $0.47 on Monday, reaching $19.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,187,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,131,570. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.64 and a 1-year high of $20.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.81. The firm has a market cap of $27.53 billion, a PE ratio of 164.50, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.18.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business had revenue of $486.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.47 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This is a boost from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 600.00%.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

