Morse Asset Management Inc Purchases 4,390 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Morse Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $3,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NVO shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Argus increased their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.67.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Down 0.9 %

NVO stock traded down $1.13 on Friday, reaching $126.73. 3,179,137 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,034,653. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $77.96 and a one year high of $148.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $568.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.54.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 91.70% and a net margin of 36.56%. Research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

