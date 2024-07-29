Mosaic ImmunoEngineering, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPMV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Mosaic ImmunoEngineering, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPMV – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Mosaic ImmunoEngineering Stock Performance
Mosaic ImmunoEngineering stock remained flat at $0.60 during midday trading on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 million, a P/E ratio of -4.60 and a beta of -0.02. Mosaic ImmunoEngineering has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $0.87.
Mosaic ImmunoEngineering (OTCMKTS:CPMV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.
About Mosaic ImmunoEngineering
Mosaic ImmunoEngineering, Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulator platform technology for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases in humans and for veterinary use. Its lead immunotherapy product candidate, MIE-101, a nanoparticle-based treatment derived from cowpea mosaic virus, which is non-infectious in humans and animals.
